7th Generation Ford Mustang To Debut September 14th In Motor City

Previously, a company insider came forward and said that the new Mustang would debut in Detroit at the city's Motor Show in September. At the time, Ford spokesperson Mike Levine said that "the all-new, seventh-generation Mustang is on the way, and we can't wait to share more details soon." Evidently, that time has come, with Ford officially confirming the car's debut.

The 2023 S650 Ford Mustang, the car's seventh generation, will debut on September 14th at the Detroit Motor Show, as the Ford insider originally stated. For has also announced a handful more details, calling the debut "THE S7AMPEDE."