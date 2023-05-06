$80,000 Volkswagen Golf R 333 Sells Out In Just 8 Minutes

Volkswagen has unveiled the Golf R 333 Limited Edition, bringing yet another special model to the marque’s hot hatch lineup. Available exclusively in Germany, the model features an uplift in output, additional standard kit and unique aesthetic changes to set it apart from the ordinary Golf R. Each of the 333 examples have already been allocated to customers, costing from €76,410 (c£65,000) a piece. First deliveries are set for October this year.

The 333 adopts a similar formula to the Golf R 20 Years edition, with software tweaks to its 2-litre turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder for improved throttle response and an additional 12bhp, bringing total output to 328bhp – torque is unchanged at 310lb ft. Like the 20 Years, 0-62mph stands at a quoted 4.6sec with top speed of 168mph.