80% Of Tesla's Berlin Workers Vote Against The Union

A considerable number of Tesla Giga Berlin employees have spoken out against a trade union works council. The announcement was posted by Tesla Senior Director of Manufacturing for Giga Berlin Andre Thierig in a post on his LinkedIn page.

As per the Giga Berlin executive, nearly 80% of Giga Berlin employees who voted in the works council election opted for non-unionization. “In the works council election that has just ended, the majority of our workforce spoke out against a trade union works council. I would like to thank all employees for a high voter turnout of almost 80% and their vote for an independent future for the Gigafactory of Berlin-Brandenburg. We will continue to master all challenges together in the future,” Thierig wrote in his LinkedIn post.



