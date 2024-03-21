80% Of Tesla's Berlin Workers Vote Against The Union

Agent009 submitted on 3/21/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:04 AM

Views : 482 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A considerable number of Tesla Giga Berlin employees have spoken out against a trade union works council. The announcement was posted by Tesla Senior Director of Manufacturing for Giga Berlin Andre Thierig in a post on his LinkedIn page. 

 
As per the Giga Berlin executive, nearly 80% of Giga Berlin employees who voted in the works council election opted for non-unionization. 
 
“In the works council election that has just ended, the majority of our workforce spoke out against a trade union works council. I would like to thank all employees for a high voter turnout of almost 80% and their vote for an independent future for the Gigafactory of Berlin-Brandenburg. We will continue to master all challenges together in the future,” Thierig wrote in his LinkedIn post. 


Read Article


80% Of Tesla's Berlin Workers Vote Against The Union

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)