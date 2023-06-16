800HP Aehra Sedan To Strong Arm Porsche Taycan

The advent of electric cars has provided somewhat of a reset in vehicle design and technology, prompting new manufacturers to emerge and produce their own EVs to challenge the establishment. One such company is Milan-based Aehra, which launched in 2022 as a maker of premium, design-led electric cars promising sensational performance. Alongside an SUV, the firm is developing Porsche Taycan rival called the Sedan, which has now been unveiled in concept form ahead of its 2026 launch. Aehra has assembled a team of highly regarded personnel to create its new EVs, including former Ferrari and Lotus engineer Franco Cimatti and ex-Lamborghini design boss Filippo Perini, the latter of whom has devised a flowing, cab-forward design language for the brand. This concept will bear close resemblance to the 2026 production car according to Aehra, with its extended cabin, stubby overhangs and low-drag sillouette.



Read Article