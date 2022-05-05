800HP DS E Tense Concept Is Revealed WITHOUT Brakes

DS Automobiles’ latest concept car asks us to imagine a future world where cars don’t have brakes. Obviously the DS E Tense Performance is capable of slowing down, but it does it without the conventional braking systems we all know and trust. Instead of a regular set of disc brakes, it relies exclusively on regenerative braking technology to regulate its speed. And there’s plenty of speed to regulate. The E Tense Performance was developed with DS’s Formula E team and employs the exact same electric motors that are fitted to the singe-seat racers. That gives the two-door coupe 804 hp (815 PS) plus a spectacular 5,900 lb-ft (8,000 Nm) of torque, and the ability to accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 2.0 seconds. Make use of the 350 kW charging tech and you can fill the battery in just five minutes.



