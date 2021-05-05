830 HP V12 Powered Ferrari 812 Competizione A Revealed

The 812 Superfast and GTS are dead, long live the 812 Competizione and Competizione A. After providing a sneak preview of its front-engined V12 supercar last month, Ferrari is now introducing the high-performance coupe together with its targa counterpart. The dynamic duo boasts the most powerful internal combustion engine of any road car from the Prancing Horse. At the heart of the hardcore 812 models is a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 pushing out 830 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque. It's an increase of 30 hp over the Superfast while torque has gone down by 19 lb-ft (26 Nm). The full horsepower kicks in at 9,250 rpm, but you can rev the twelve-cylinder engine up to 9,500 rpm, thus making it the highest-revving Ferrari road car ever.



Read Article