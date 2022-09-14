84,000 Toyota And Lexus Vehicles Recalled For Bad Parking Brakes

Toyota and Lexus are recalling 83,735 vehicles in the U.S. for an ECU issue that could see the parking brake fail. If that happens, the vehicle could be at risk of rolling away.

The issue affects some 2022 Toyota Tundras produced between November 2, 2021, and August 23, 2022, as well as some 2022 Lexus NX250s made between May 28, 2021, and August 22, 2022, and finally 2022 Lexus NX350s constructed between April 8, 2021, and August 22, 2022.

In these vehicles, it’s possible that the Skid Control ECU within the brake actuator assembly could falsely detect an overcurrent condition of the electronic parking brake actuator. That would cause the parking brake to enter into a failsafe mode and could prevent it from engaging.