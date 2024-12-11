84 Year Old Woman Takes Her Ferrari Purosangue To 194 MPH Then THIS Happens

Ferrari's first-ever "not an SUV" Purosangue has been filmed and photographed doing all kinds of stuff, from the occasional drag racing to being filmed from the driver's perspective while blasting down public roads and racetracks.

We've also seen quite a few examples biting the dust in various cringy crashes, and the list of accidents involving the Italian company's exotic high-rider has just grown to include one more.

Are you a fan of the Ferrari Purosangue? Well, you may want to look away, as this one looks like a write-off to us. Images of it ended up on the World Wide Web recently courtesy of supercar.fails on Instagram, with absolutely zero background as to what happened.