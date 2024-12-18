871 HP Polestar 5 Goes Hunting For The Porsche Taycan

The Polestar 5 is set to be the marque's answer to high-end EVs like the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-Tron GT and Tesla Model S, and over four years since it was first previewed with the Precept concept, test mules have now been spotted out on the road. An exact on sale date is yet to be confirmed, but expect to be see the model in full in 2025 before order books open. The target for the 5 is a 871bhp peak power output and 664lb ft peak torque figure, derived from two electric motors that run on an 800V electrical system. This makes the new Polestar 5 all-wheel drive, however the large single rear motor suggests that power torque-vectoring on the rear axle (as is found on the Model S Plaid) might not be integrated.



