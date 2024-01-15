90% Of Mazda Software Used In Vehicles Will Be Toyota Based

Future Mazda models will use new in-vehicle software and hardware systems developed alongside Toyota and feature the same operating system.



The two Japanese car manufacturers will collaborate on the future system to dramatically reduce costs. The in-vehicle systems won’t just include the operating system of the infotainment and driver displays but also the electronic control unit and wiring harnesses. Nikkei Asia understands that battery-electric vehicles launched by Mazda from 2027 will have in-vehicle systems that are 90% identical to those found in Toyota models.



Developing software is a costly enterprise. In fact, some car manufacturers and auto parts suppliers spend up to $2 billion a year on software development. Mazda believes that by working with Toyota, it will save hundreds of millions of dollars annually and could lower its development costs by between 70% and 80%.





