90% Of Subaru BRZ Buyers Opt For The Manual Transmission Proving Once Again That There Is A Market For The Option

This year marks the end of the line for several long-running manual icons, including the Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman, the Toyota GR Supra, and the BMW Z4. Enthusiasts are keenly hunting for the remaining three-pedal options in the new car market, and they know the window is closing.

Today, only around two dozen models remain available with three pedals for 2026, down from nearly three dozen just five years ago in 2021.



While manuals only account for 1.7% of total new-vehicle sales, the Subaru BRZ boasts a 90% manual take rate, the WRX sits around 85%, while 83% of Porsche 911 GT3 Touring buyers choose the pedal-operated clutch even as elite hypercars like the Corvette ZR1 and Lamborghini Temerario go automatic-only.