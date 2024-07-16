90% Of Tesla Shareholders Vote To Increase Elon Musk Security Budget To Avoid A Secret Service Type Of Event

Tesla shareholders have put together a letter to the company’s board to increase Elon Musk’s security budget, after the CEO highlighted two individuals with guns who had targeted him in the past several months.

Calls for increased security at Tesla and for Musk circulated widely online on Saturday, following the attempted assassination of former President and presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. Musk detailed several criticisms of the involved Secret Service team, along with highlighting two people with guns who had targeted him in the preceding months.

On Sunday, Shareholder Alexandra Merz (known as Tesla Boomer Mama on X) shared a letter to the Tesla Board of Directors in support of boosting Musk’s security budget, along with those of the board, employees, and facilities. Hours after the letter was shared, Merz reported that there were already 3,000 participants who had signed on board.







