90's Music Is RUBBISH But 90's CARS Are KILLING IT In Value! Wait, The 90's Cars Were GARBAGE Too!

Used cars from the 1990s are enjoying a remarkable uptick in value, automotive insiders have revealed - with vintage models from America and Japan being among the most sought-after models.



Values for collectible cars skyrocketed an average of 78 percent over the past three years, according to Brian Rabold, vice president of automotive intelligence at Hagerty, a firm that closely monitors the collector car market.



Rabold's team found as millennials get older and pine for the cars of their youth, 30-year-old models from manufacturers such as Toyota, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen have seen their prices soar.



Cars from 1990s have soared in value by up to 78%, with Ford Broncos, Buick Roadmasters, Nissan 300ZXs and Madza Miatas among the most sought-after retro models



