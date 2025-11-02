900 HP Toyota Super Car May Come As Early As This Summer

Toyota Gazoo Racing engineers are hard at work on their next flagship supercar, a machine poised to follow in the footsteps of the Lexus LFA. After months of camouflaged prototypes popping up on test tracks, a new report from Japan suggests production could begin as early as this summer, potentially putting the first deliveries on track for the fall. Internally known as the GR GT3, the Toyota group’s new halo car is rumored to carry the Lexus LFR badge, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Another possibility is that it will debut under Gazoo Racing’s name as a standalone model, but either way, it’s set to sit at the top of Toyota’s GR lineup.



