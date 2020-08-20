$92,000 RAM 1500 TRX Launch Edition Sells Out In Just 3 Hours

Agent009 submitted on 8/20/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:47:30 PM
Basic economics tells us that the higher a product is priced, the less demand it typically garners.
When it comes to special edition, limited-run supercharged pickup trucks, however, things are a little different. Despite being the most expensive half-ton pickup priced at a wallet-worrying $92,010, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition completely sold out a mere three hours after reservations opened this past Tuesday because for some, as we’ve already learned, the economy is never “bad.”2021 RAM 1500 TRX Photo Gallery Read Article
Is this confirmed transactions? or just pre-orders? But it doesn't matter. I'll take a 1 or 3-yr used TRX when they become available in the future. Huge discount for (perceived harsh use) of course.— dumpsty (View Profile)
How's the reliability on these things?— carloslassiter (View Profile)
Pickups have so many variations, that's a tough question. BUT our Rams we use on the transports have been flawless (small pool I know). The engine in these things is proven. Should be a good gamble.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Build more.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Welcome to the era of six figure trucks.— SanJoseDriver (View Profile)
