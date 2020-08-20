$92,000 RAM 1500 TRX Launch Edition Sells Out In Just 3 Hours

Basic economics tells us that the higher a product is priced, the less demand it typically garners.

When it comes to special edition, limited-run supercharged pickup trucks, however, things are a little different. Despite being the most expensive half-ton pickup priced at a wallet-worrying $92,010, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition completely sold out a mere three hours after reservations opened this past Tuesday because for some, as we’ve already learned, the economy is never “bad.”


2021 RAM 1500 TRX Photo Gallery




































































































































































































User Comments

dumpsty

Is this confirmed transactions? or just pre-orders?

But it doesn't matter. I'll take a 1 or 3-yr used TRX when they become available in the future. Huge discount for (perceived harsh use) of course.

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2020 3:42:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

How's the reliability on these things?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2020 5:20:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Pickups have so many variations, that's a tough question. BUT our Rams we use on the transports have been flawless (small pool I know). The engine in these things is proven. Should be a good gamble.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2020 5:37:31 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Build more.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2020 5:38:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

Welcome to the era of six figure trucks.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2020 5:45:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

