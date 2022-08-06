928 Reasons To LOVE THIS? A French Company Has A Solution For You If You Missed Out On This Beauty The First Time.

A French restomod company has revealed its take on the Porsche 928, with a redesigned body and a modern, technology-filled interior.

The restomod, which has been built by Nardone Automotive of Aix-en-Provence, offers a clear visual resemblance to the 1977 Porsche but features bodywork made entirely of carbonfibre.

Under the bonnet sits a 400bhp V8 petrol engine that has been mated to a modern ECU, a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

Adaptive controlled electronic suspension, adaptive electric power steering and more powerful brakes are also part of the set-up.

Inside, the restomod receives Alcantara and Foglizzo leather and has been brought up to date with addition of Porsche’s latest Classic Management (PCCM) infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and connected to a premium sound system.






