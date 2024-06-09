94% Of All New Cars Sold In Norway In August Were Electric

Norway continues to lead the charge in the adoption of electric vehicles, and in August, EVs made up a remarkable 94% of all new cars sold in the country, a new world record.

While many other markets are experiencing slowing growth in EV sales and reporting market penetration in the low single-digits or just above 10%, Norwegians are buying EVs in record numbers. In August, 10,480 were registered across the country and this year, some 68,435 EVs have been sold across the country out of a total of 78,832. That equates to a share of 87%.