999 Vinfast Electric SUVs Are Now On The Way To The US

VinFast is celebrating the first batch of exports of its electric VF 8 SUV with no less than 999 examples bound for the United States. The Vietnamese car manufacturer is transporting this first batch of VF 8s on the Silver Queen from MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam through to a port in California. The trip will take approximately 20 days and the first U.S. customers can expect to take delivery by the end of December 2022. “The export of the first 999 VF 8s is a significant event for VinFast and Vingroup and a proud historical milestone for the Vietnamese automotive industry,” VinFast vice chairman and chief executive of Vingroup, Nguyen Viet Quang, said. “It affirms that Vietnam has successfully produced high-quality standards electric vehicles that are ready to compete in the international market. We hope that, when VinFast’s smart electric vehicles roll out on the streets around the world, it will help promote the image of a new, dynamic and progressive Vietnam to the global audience.”



