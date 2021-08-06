A BIG Day For BMW Intros! 4-Series Gran Coupe! X3 And X4! X3M And X4M!

The new 2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M



Refresh of midsize Sports Activity Vehicle and Coupe from M GmbH. ?

New engine tune offers 473 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque. ?

New Competition tune offers 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. ?

MSRP of $69,900 for the X3 M and $73,400 for the X4. Plus $995 Destination. ?



Market launch is set for September 2021.



?Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 8, 2021...BMW is proud to announce the updated 2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M. Two years after the launch of the first BMW X3 M Sports Activity Vehicle and the X4 M Sports Activity Coupe by BMW M GmbH, both vehicles receive exterior and interior design changes as well as meaningful updates in the areas of technology, infotainment and driver assistance systems. Both the X3 M and X4 M as well as the Competition Package- equipped models also offer a notable increase in torque for 2022.



The new 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe



New 2nd generation of BMW’s 4 Series Gran Coupe ?

255 hp 430i Gran Coupe and 382 hp M440i xDrive Gran Coupe models ?

MSRP of $44,800 plus $995 Destination for the 430i Gran Coupe ?

MSRP of $58,000 plus $995 Destination for the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe ?



Market launch planned for August 2021.



?Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 8, 2021...BMW is proud to announce the new 2nd generation BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. Combining the power, dynamics and agility of the 4 Series with a beautiful long, sleek body, 4-doors and 5-seat comfort and a rear hatch leading to a large trunk compartment, the BMW 4 Series has been a very popular design with BMW enthusiasts. The newest 2022 4 Series Gran Coupe models promise and deliver class-leading design, performance, infotainment, connectivity and advanced driver assist safety systems.

?Production of the all-wheel drive 430i xDrive Gran Coupe and rear-wheel drive M440i Gran Coupe models will follow at a later date.



The new 2022 BMW X3 and X4



Update of the 3rd Gen X3 and 2nd Gen. X4 models. ?

Available in 248 hp 2.0-liter and 382 hp 3.0-liter X3 and X4 models. ?

MSRP begins at $43,700 for the X3 and at $51,800 for the X4 plus $995 Destination. ?



Production begins in Plant Spartanburg in August 2021. ?



Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 8, 2021...Today, BMW is proud to announce the updated 2022 BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle and 2022 BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe. Both very popular models receive meaningful enhancements in exterior design, drivetrain, infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems and available equipment and features. The 6-cylinder X3 M40i and X4 M40i models also gain the benefits of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. ?The lineup includes rear-wheel drive X3 sDrive30i, all-wheel drive X3 xDrive30i and X4 xDrive30i models and M all-wheel drive X3 M40i and X4 M40i models.



More photos to come













2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe Full Details



2022 BMW X3 And X4 Full Details



2022 BMW X3M And X4M Full Details



