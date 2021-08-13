A BOLIDE Move By BUGATTI! 1578BHP Track Car To Go Into Production!

THE SENSATIONAL Bugatti Bolide, a track-only hypercar built around the huge 16-cylinder engine of the Chiron, is now set to go into limited production – for a cool £3.4 million apiece.



Bugatti first revealed the Bolide as a drivable experimental vehicle late last year, exploring the possibility of clothing the company’s unique W16 engine in lightweight bodywork designed for use on a racetrack.



Following positive feedback from Bugatti collectors, the firm has now confirmed that it will build 40 examples of the Bolide, optimised for use on race circuits.













Read Article