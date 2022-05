Grim video footage showed a BMW driver being pulled from his car in the Bronx by two carjackers who punched and stabbed him before stealing it.



The unidentified victim, who is 25, also lost $1,000 of jewlelry in the attack, which took place on May 7, and which was publicized with video by the NYPD earlier today.



A carjacker in a red coat could be seen throwing punches, with a second man in a gray sweatshirt held onto the man's wrist as they pushed him against a parked silver Ford car.