A Bargain? New Lexus GX Can Set You Back Over $80K WITHOUT Options

The all-new 2024 Lexus GX 550 starts from $64,250 with the Premium Grade, but you can also reach $81,250 without any options if you choose the Luxury+ trim. Meanwhile, the older 2023 GX 460 kicks off at $60,225 and can go as high as $70,880.



Although Toyota is one of the most prolific global automakers in the world and had a tidal wave of new model introductions this year both for its namesake brand and the Lexus premium division, we can still frown a bit about its strategy.



Some models, like the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX, are brand-new additions to the roster, and that's commendable. But others were ultra-long-overdue, such as the Lexus GX, which has been around for almost 15 years as far as the J150 second generation is concerned. Yep, the same was valid for the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser (Prado or 250 in specific markets), as they share the same underpinnings.





