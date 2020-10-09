A CRY For Help From MONICA LEWINSKY. Yes, THAT MONICA LEWINSKY. Let's Help Her Out.

I don't really have to do a Monica Lewinsky backgrounder because I cannot believe anyone has never heard of her or her story.



And I'm sure you're wondering 001, why the hell are you doing a story on her? This is a CAR site, not politics.

So I will answer. If you've ever watched any Bond films you know that 007 ALWAYS helps the girl. ALWAYS.

It's in his DNA. And it's also in OURS.

So that is EXACTLY what we intend to do using YOUR help!

As we were perusing Twitter, 00R came across one of her tweets that said this:



He immediately sent it to me and the 00's went into ACTION!

So Spies, can we help a lady out? Help her out of her dilemma?

Tell her (BE CLASSY) which should she choose? SUBARU? TESLA? Or something TOTALLY different?





Agent001

User Comments

MDarringer

If she's a lesbian, Subaru.

MDarringer

Posted on 9/10/2020 8:55:12 PM   

carloslassiter

Gotta be the only person in America cross-shopping these two brands.

carloslassiter

Posted on 9/10/2020 9:07:04 PM   

Section_31_JTK

I wonder if she's gonna order the cigar lighter option.

Section_31_JTK

Posted on 9/10/2020 9:15:55 PM   

