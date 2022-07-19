A Flock Of C8 Corvettes Land At Nurburgring For Testing - Some Appear To Be Electrified

How much are people willing to pay for a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette, considering that the 2023 Z06 will set buyers back at least $106,395? This is a question that has yet to be answered, and the electrified variant might hold the key to it.

What electrified variant, you ask? Well, the one that has already been confirmed by the bowtie brand earlier this year, which was probably snapped testing at the What electrified variant, you ask? Well, the one that has already been confirmed by the bowtie brand earlier this year, which was probably snapped testing at the Nurburgring recently, in prototype form. Actually, make that 'prototypes' instead of 'prototype', as no less than three of them became the focus of the camera lens. recently, in prototype form. Actually, make that 'prototypes' instead of 'prototype', as no less than three of them became the focus of the camera lens.

