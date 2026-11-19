Scout Motors is making some pretty ambitious promises about its upcoming Traveler SUV. The retro-styled off-roader will deliver up to 800 horsepower with its optional range-extending powertrain, start below $60,000 for the base EV model, and potentially serve as the foundation for a luxury SUV wearing Audi's Four Rings. That's quite a lot of ambition for a brand that hasn't delivered its first production vehicle yet.

In an interview with The Drive, Scout Motors CEO Scott Keogh provided several interesting details about the company's plans, including pricing, performance, and the possibility of sharing its new body-on-frame platform with other Volkswagen Group brands.