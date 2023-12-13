A Fully Optioned 2024 Toyota Tacoma Can Cost You Well Over $60,000 And That's Without Dealer Markup

At long last, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is coming to nationwide dealerships, and the online configurator is live - allowing you to personalize, mix and match, and above all – spend a lot on the best-selling mid-size pickup truck in America.



The Japanese automaker has had a very intense year in 2023. In fact, I have often likened its barrage of novelties with an inexorable tidal wave that might easily swipe away from its path any competing carmaker. Well, Toyota certainly hopes this is precisely what will happen soon with General Motors in the United States as the two conglomerates battle for sales supremacy in one of the world's most important markets.



The company used a lot of tricks – from accessible yet feisty 220-hp Prius Prime plug-in hybrids to the trio of GR special editions (GR86 Trueno, GR Corolla Circuit, GR Supra 45th Anniversary), and from the expanding Nightshade family to the arrival of the 2024 Grand Highlander three-row family-oriented crossover SUV. Then, of course, there were also the superstars: the 2024 Tacoma, Land Cruiser, and the 2025 Camry or Crown Signia.





Read Article