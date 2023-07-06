A Fully Optioned Out 2024 Jeep Wrangler Can Set You Back Over $100,000

After announcing a heavy facelift earlier this year, pricing for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler is now available along with a full online configurator. Since Jeep offers so many Wrangler flavors, there's quite a bit to talk about. The 2024 Wrangler comes in Sport, Sport S, Sahara, Willys, Rubicon, Rubicon X (new for 2024), High Altitude, and Rubicon 392 trims levels with two-door and four-door body styles, though not all trims are available as a two-door. Pricing for the base Wrangler Sport two-door starts at $31,895. The two-door is also available as a Sport S for $35,395, Willys for $39,395, Rubicon for $45,395, and Rubicon X for $54,895. Powertrains carry over from last year, including a 3.6-liter V6 producing 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The former is still available with a six-speed manual transmission but contrary to what Jeep said in its initial press release, all other engines are paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic.



