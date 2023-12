Well, you have to give Jeep credit.



When they BLOW IT on on model, they sure make it GRAND flop. Don't they?



This is ANOTHER example of us calling this a major flub, while all the coddled and in the tank media LAUDED over it, at the launch.



WHAT an ugly vehicle, that has ZERO queues to the vintage model, so hot to collectors.







BUYER beware...If you listen to these people reviewing cars, you could lose your _SSES.



ALWAYS, SPY BEFORE YOU BUY!!













$38,641 dealer discount on a $110,640 MSRP 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. I have never seen anything like this before. pic.twitter.com/DOAkMY1hJF — Zach Shefska (@shefska) December 31, 2023