A High Percentage Of GM And Ford UAW Workers Aren't Happy With Getting Record Raises

Not all automotive workers who are members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) are satisfied with the union’s tentative agreements with Stellantis, GM, and Ford, with many voting against the deals.

It’s been revealed that approximately 55% of the workers at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant had voted against the deal as of Monday but more than half of the plant’s employees still needed to vote. Additionally, approximately 52% of Local 862 workers across Ford’s two Kentucky factories had voted against the agreement on Monday.


