A History Of Donald Trump's Cars Past And Present

Former President Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States, which means he can never drive again. Actually, he hasn't been allowed to drive since he was first voted into office in 2016 because of a firm Secret Service rule. Shortly after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, the Secret Service implemented a series of rules, and one of them is that neither the president nor the vice president may drive themselves, even after they leave office. This rule makes it easier for the Secret Service to protect presidents and vice presidents, past and present. We suspect the President-Elect may not be a fan of this rule. If you look at the cars he's owned over the years, it's quite clear that he's a fan of fine automobiles. At least The Beast and Air Force One aren't bad consolation prizes.



