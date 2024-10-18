A Hostile NHTSA Launches Probe Into 2.4 Million Tesla Vehicles For FSD Crashes

The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday it has opened an investigation into Tesla's Full Self-Driving software after reports of four collisions, including one fatal crash, involving its driver-assistance technology in low-visibility conditions.
The preliminary probe will cover 2.4 million Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, accounting for a big share of the electric automaker's vehicles on U.S. roads.
The latest evaluation could be a hurdle in CEO Elon Musk's efforts to shift Tesla's focus to self-driving technology and robotaxis amid competition and weak demand in its auto business.
Read Article