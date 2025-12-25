A NEW Member In The Tagline WALL OF SHAME. READY, SET, FORD. Can You Name One That Is A BIGGER Dud?

Picture this: A room full of marketing execs in Dearborn, chugging coffee, desperately trying to rhyme something with "Ford." One guy pipes up: "Hey, what if we twist 'Ready, Set, Go'?" The room erupts in applause. High-fives all around. And just like that, "Dearborn, Ready, Set, Ford" is born – a tagline so awkwardly forced, it sounds like a dad joke that got lost on its way to a barbecue.



"Dearborn" slapped on the front like an obligatory shout-out to the hometown, turning a snappy race-start phrase into a tongue-twister. Ready, set... wait, Dearborn? It's as if they're saying, "We're from Michigan, we're prepared, we're... uh... Ford!" The pun on "Go" becoming "Ford" is cute for about half a second, then it crashes harder than a Cybertruck window demo. Why not just yell "Vroom!" and call it a day?



Ford used to nail it with "Built Ford Tough" – simple, badass, makes you want to haul logs in a pickup. This new one? It evokes the excitement of... waiting for your Uber in suburbia. It's the slogan equivalent of showing up to a party in socks and sandals: technically dressed, but nobody's impressed.



Sure, slogan hall-of-famers have bombed before. Reebok's "Cheat on your girlfriend, not your workout" – yikes, instant apology tour. Dr Pepper's "Not for Women" – because nothing says refreshment like casual sexism. UPS's eternal "What can brown do for you?" – an open invitation to potty humor that never ends. And who can forget the Philippine brandy asking, "Have you tasted a 15-year-old?" (They meant the drink aged 15 years. Sure, guys.)



But Ford's clunker might just rev past them in the cringe race. It's not offensive – it's just... meh with a side of eye-roll.



Spies, prove us wrong (or right): Can you name a worse company slogan? Dust off those memory banks for epic flops – the cornier, the pun-ier, the more head-scratching, the better.



Drop your nominees below. Let's build the ultimate tagline Wall of Shame!



