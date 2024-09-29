A New BMW M4 Is Now A 100k PLUS Car. What Do YOU Think It Should REALLY Cost? And What Is One Worth To YOU?

In an era where the term "inflation" has become as common as the daily weather forecast, the automotive market isn't just feeling the pinch; it's being reshaped by it. Take, for instance, the BMW M4, a car that epitomizes high performance and luxury but now comes with a price tag that's soaring towards, or even beyond, $100,000. This raises a pivotal question for car enthusiasts and buyers alike: in today's economy, what should a BMW M4 cost, and more importantly, what is it worth to you?



Traditionally, the M4 has been a benchmark for those seeking the thrill of driving without compromising on luxury. However, as inflation bites, the debate over its value proposition intensifies. Some argue that with the weakening purchasing power of the dollar, a price upwards of $100,000 might soon be the new normal if it isn't already. They point towards rising costs in manufacturing, materials, and labor, not to mention the advanced technology packed into modern vehicles like the M4.



On the other hand, there's a growing sentiment among car lovers that luxury cars like the M4 should not be priced out of reach for the average enthusiast due to inflation. They believe in a world where economic adjustments should not dictate the accessibility of passion. This group often cites alternative luxury vehicles or older models, suggesting that a BMW M4, given its performance and brand heritage, should ideally hover around a more "affordable" range, perhaps imagining a figure like $50,000 in a more stable economic environment.













So, what's the real worth of a BMW M4 today? Is it the sum of its parts, the thrill it provides, or the status it symbolizes? For readers, the question isn't just about affordability but also about value perception in an inflationary spiral. Should we recalibrate our expectations, accept the new price points, or push back against what many see as a market gone wild? What would you pay for the M4, and more critically, what do you think it should cost in this topsy-turvy economic landscape? Share your thoughts, for in this debate, every opinion shapes the future of automotive pricing.



Yes, that is a Competition M4 listing but the BASE M4 close in price at 85-ish..NONSENSE in our opinion. And don't forget to include tax/fees before you tell us it's not 100k+.







Discuss...





