A New CEO And A New Direction - Toyota To Overhaul EV Strategy

After making sweeping changes to its leadership team, Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is looking at a factory floor overhaul as it maps out a move to a new, dedicated platform for battery electric vehicles, four people familiar with the matter said.
 
Koji Sato may confirm that new EV architecture is in the works at his first briefing as CEO on Friday, one of the people has said.
 
It was, however, not immediately clear as of Thursday evening as to whether the plan had been formally approved.


