A New Model S Performance Prototype Caught Testing - Proves The Brand Has Not Given Up On It's Flagship

The Model S is Tesla's most beloved model, although you wouldn't guess it from the sales numbers. Despite this, the EV maker is preparing a new refresh for the electric sedan. However, it won't change much, as revealed by a prototype spotted on the Nurburgring.

The Model S is the car that started the EV revolution in 2012 and is still considered Tesla's most iconic model 13 years later. Tesla offered constant updates, including two redesigns (in 2016 and 2021) and a technological refresh in 2023. Despite these efforts, sales have been trending downwards due to car buyers favoring SUVs and a lack of appetite for $100,000 cars. Finally, the Cybertruck cannibalized the Model S/X sales, making their position even shakier.



This is why many (yours truly included) suspected that Tesla would retire its veteran models. With low sales, launching a new generation would be hard to justify, especially as development costs could never be recuperated. Tesla, however, insisted that a refreshed Model S would be launched by the end of 2025. Tesla's VP of Engineering, Lars Moravy, confirmed this during an interview with Ride the Lightning podcast in February.



