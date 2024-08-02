A Pair Of Rivian R1T Pickups Caught Testing In -25° Alaskan Weather

A pair of mystery Rivians have been spotted testing in -25° F weather near Fairbanks, Alaska, suggesting something new (other than the upcoming R2 SUV) is coming soon.



Shared by RivianTrackr via X, the camouflaged prototypes appear to be R1T pickup trucks. But if that's the case, why would Rivian go to such great lengths to conceal these vehicles? There are several possibilities that we can explore. The most obvious is that Rivian is already working on a facelift of the R1T. Introduced for 2022, the automaker could be developing an update for 2025 or 2026.





These Rivians were spotted near Fairbanks, Alaska today sporting some camouflage in -25° F weather. Wonder what they’re testing ?? pic.twitter.com/QF2RmObkOW — RivianTrackr (@RivianTrackr) February 6, 2024





Read Article