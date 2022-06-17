A Plain Jane Tesla Model Y Now Costs The Average Family's Annual Income

Electric automaker Tesla increased the price of its cars Thursday. This week's price jump comes just three months after a separate major price increase and signals the rippling effects being felt by the auto industry amid global supply chain shortages and the highest inflation rate in more than 40 years. While no stranger to fluctuating prices, Tesla's recent increases have driven its vehicles up as much as 15 percent for the year, making 2022 one of the most drastic overall price hikes across the automaker's lineup, period.



