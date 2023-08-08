A Rivian R1T And A Tesla Cybertruck Come Up To An Intersection And ......

With only a few Tesla Cybertruck prototypes out there, it has rarely been spotted next to another electric pickup truck for a nice size comparison.

But now we get to see it next to a Rivian R1T.

We are likely weeks away from the first Cybertruck deliveries, yet we don’t have the finalized specs and dimensions of the electric pickup truck.

Most of what was released at the unveiling of the prototype in 2019 is likely to be outdated as the vehicle evolved on its path to production over the last four years.

Tesla is keeping the Cybertruck’s details close to its chest and is only expected to release them at a delivery event next month.