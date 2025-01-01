In the early hours of New Year's Day, a shocking incident shook New Orleans when a terrorist used a Ford F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV) to plow into a crowd on Bourbon Street, resulting in a tragic loss of life and numerous injuries. This attack has left many puzzled, not just by the act itself but by the choice of vehicle. He rented the Lightning on Turo.



We’re curious why would someone choose an electric vehicle for such a heinous act? The Ford Lightning, known for its silent operation due to the absence of a traditional engine, could have offered a stealth advantage in the dead of night? Could this silence have allowed the perpetrator to approach undetected? Moreover, EVs are often associated with environmental consciousness, presenting an ironic twist to the narrative of this attack.



Another aspect to consider is the vehicle's battery technology; lithium-ion batteries in EVs can burn intensely if ignited, potentially leading to more severe damage in an explosive context. Was this a calculated choice for maximizing destruction, or was it simply a matter of availability?



Spies what strategic or symbolic message if any was the terrorist trying to convey by choosing an EV for this attack?



And we feel terrible for all those affected by this insane murderer.



Also...BREAKING: After identifying the suspect in the New Orleans attack, sources inside the New Orleans Police Department have stated that there are 4-5 other suspects per Fox News.



Discuss...



FBI has now confirmed the New Orleans terrorist did in fact have an ISIS flag



Trump got rid of ISIS, but Biden allowed them to come back and strike the homeland https://t.co/AfnfGC1w8Y — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 1, 2025



