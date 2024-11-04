A SIGN Of Things Coming HERE If Idiots Like This Get More Power? Germany's Transport Minister Proposes Draconian Control Measures with Nationwide Weekend Driving Bans

Is this coming here if Democrats gain more power?



In a bold move to address climate change, Germany's Transport Minister Volker Wissing has issued an ultimatum to the leaders of the SPD, Greens, and FDP political parties. If the Climate Protection Act is not ratified by June 15, 2024, Wissing has threatened to implement nationwide indefinite driving bans on Saturdays and Sundays. This controversial measure aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions and push for the adoption of more environmentally friendly transportation methods.



Wissing's proposal is a response to the ongoing debate over the future of transportation in Germany, particularly the use of internal combustion engines. The European Union has been pushing for a ban on new cars with combustion engines from 2035, a move that has been met with resistance from some German politicians. Wissing's threat of driving bans on weekends is a clear indication of the urgency with which he views the issue of climate change and the need for Germany to take decisive action.



The Climate Protection Act is a comprehensive set of measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to a more sustainable economy. If it is not ratified by the deadline, the driving bans would likely have a significant impact on the daily lives of millions of people. Critics argue that such a measure would be overly restrictive and could have negative economic consequences.



However, supporters of Wissing's proposal believe that it is necessary to take drastic action to combat climate change. They argue that the driving bans would encourage the use of public transportation, cycling, and walking, as well as the adoption of electric vehicles. This, in turn, would help to reduce Germany's carbon footprint and improve air quality.



The controversy surrounding Wissing's ultimatum highlights the challenges of balancing environmental concerns with economic and social considerations. As the deadline for the ratification of the Climate Protection Act approaches, the debate over the proposed driving bans is likely to intensify.









Germany's transport minister, Volker Wissing, has threatened to introduce "nationwide indefinite driving bans on Saturdays and Sundays" if the country's Climate Protection Act is not ratified by 15 June in a letter to leaders of the SPD, Greens, FDP political parties. pic.twitter.com/2AThTkjytK — Greg Kable (@GregKable) April 11, 2024



