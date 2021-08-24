A Sad Day For Rolling Stones Fans Around The Globe. We Tribute Charlie Watts With One Of The BEST Car Pics Of Him You've Probably NEVER Seen!

If you've ever danced to a Rolling Stones song, you've danced to Charlie Watts.



His jazz-tinged beat was the magic that made them swing while other bands just stomped.



Though no cause has been stated, his death comes two weeks after he revealed that an emergency operation meant he would be unable to join the Stones on the rescheduled dates for the US leg of the band's No Filter tour, which is due to open in St Louis, Missouri, on September 26.



Announcing the news, he joked: 'For once, my timing's a bit off.'



