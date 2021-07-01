A Squeeze On The Lot: New Car Inventories Continue To Fall As Demand Increases

If you didn’t own a car before All Of This began, you may have reconsidered that choice once or twice in the meantime, possibly because you fear public transportation like planes and trains. The circumstances of 2020 led to a somewhat weird situation in which new car sales were down considerably from 2019 — but as demand returned, inventories fell short. Most analysts expect U.S. new-car sales to come in around 14.5 million new cars in 2020 when the final numbers are tallied, which is 15 percent lower than the 17 million sold here in 2019. The biggest reason for that drop, of course, was the pandemic and the ensuing economic chaos — and that for about six weeks last spring many of us were frozen into place.



