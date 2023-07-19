A Steady Stream Of Owners Are Leaving Luxury Brands For Tesla

Automotive brand loyalty reveals how likely a household owning a particular vehicle make will return to the same company for their next purchase. Currently, GM is leading, mainly thanks to its diverse portfolio, including Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick. By offering an array of vehicles through several brands, owners might feel compelled to stay within that company's ecosystem, enhancing loyalty. In the luxury sector, brand loyalty is not as prevalent. In fact, it's a thing of the past for almost all automakers. According to WardsAuto's Alysha Webb, "In the luxury brand segment, in the first four months of the year, fewer than half of households bought the same brand when they returned to market." But there was one significant outlier--- Tesla, with 68% brand loyalty. In 2023 thus far, 7.5% of BMW households switched to Tesla, up from 6.8% the previous year. Lexus saw 7.2% of drivers opting for Tesla this year as opposed to 5.8% last year. 8.9% of Mercedes-Benz drivers went for Tesla this year, compared to 7.8% in 2022.



