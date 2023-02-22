A Steal Of A Deal? 2023 Nissan Sentra To Start At Under $20,000

Although sedan sales in the U.S. continue to drop as more Americans prefer crossovers, they still take up a decent chunk of the total car sales. Today, I'd like to discuss the Nissan Sentra, which competes against the likes of the Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra, and Honda Civic. However, this vehicle’s budget-friendly price tag helps it stand out. Nissan just announced the MSRP (Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price) of the 2023 Sentra: $19,950.



Regarding its design, the car drew inspiration from the sporty and muscular design cues in other of the brand’s sedans, such as the Altima and Maxima – it features a low roofline and the brand’s signature V-motion grille.





