A WICKED STORM Coming For PORSCHE in 2024? CEO Lets 600 People Go, Then Tells The World It WON'T Be Pretty!

Oh boy, things could get pretty rough for Porsche! CEO Blume recently warned that 2024 will be a challenging year for the company. He even used soccer metaphors to drive the point home, saying that they might concede goals but could still end up with a win if they stick together as a team.



It seems like the new all-electric Macan isn't doing too well, and the sales figures for other models aren't looking great either. Inflation, high costs from suppliers, and the lingering effects of the pandemic are all contributing to the situation.



To make matters worse, Porsche is letting go of around 600 employees by not extending their fixed-term contracts. That's never a good sign.



Porsche is trying to be flexible in the face of these challenges, but the fact remains that the crisis has finally caught up with them. The launch of new electric vehicles like the Macan has been delayed several times, and even the Taycan isn't selling as well as it used to.



It's clear that the era of strong ICE sales is coming to an end, and it seems like Porsche is going to have a tough time navigating the road ahead.



