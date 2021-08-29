A WIN Is A WIN? Max Verstappen Called The Winner Of Bizzare Belgian GP Rain Disaster!

The record books will record the Belgian Grand Prix as a race, and honours were duly awarded, but there was little dignity in how Formula One went about it on a rain-soaked afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps. It was the shortest race in the sport’s history, over in just three laps and eight minutes, all behind the safety car.



Max Verstappen was declared the winner for Red Bull, with George Russell bringing in second for Williams and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes in third. However, in what must count as a farcical determination by F1 to declare a result come what may, none of the drivers actually did any racing.



Hamilton, the world champion, was dismissive of what had taken place, convinced F1 had merely been trying to meet financial obligations. “Money talks.





