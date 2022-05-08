A YEAR AND A HALF LATER The NY Times Catches Up To The Auto Spies Opinion And Predictions Of The Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV)

It seems even the NY Times Is catching up (a year and half too late) with the opinion and predictions about the plug-in hybrid and the market for them.



I'll use one example. We bet a Ford F-150 with 100 miles of electric range coupled with a hybrid motor that got over 25MPG would become the MOST sought after truck they sell. WELL eclipsing the sales of the FULL electric Lightning.



The auto companies bought into the EV bullsh_t from the major media and has UNDER produced the amount of PHEV models they offer. BIG mistake. We believe there is PLENTY of growth potential in the market and is the BEST way to transition people slowly into the world of EV's. I should know, I OWN a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in which by the way is 100% the BEST PHEV for the money right now. You'll unnecessarily spend thousands more for the RAV4 and the Hyundai is a BETTER all around SUV. It drives better and it has more room and a MUCH better warranty.



Snippet from the times article, full article at the link



"After Losing Favor to Electric Cars, Plug-In Hybrids Gain Ground



a funny thing happened on the way to obsolescence: Plug-in hybrid sales are climbing in the United States, in part because of the recent surge in gasoline prices. Automakers sold a record 176,000 such cars last year, according to Wards Intelligence, up from 69,000 in 2020. This year, sales of plug-in hybrids could reach 180,000, analysts said, even as the overall new-car market drops to 14.4 million from 15.3 million a year earlier, according to Cox Automotive.



Automakers are struggling to ramp up electric-vehicle production because the supply of batteries is not growing fast enough. Partly as a result, the average cost of a new electric car is now a steep $66,000. That provides an opening for plug-in hybrids.



“I think some automakers, including G.M., have been far too quick to cast P.H.E.V.s aside in the face of all-electric vehicles,” said Karl Brauer, executive director of research at iSeeCars.com, a car research firm. “And I’m wondering if they are regretting that decision, given the supply-chain issues and price hikes we’re now experiencing.”



Mr. Bauer and others also note that many car buyers are not ready to buy electric vehicles."







