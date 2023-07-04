AAA Rolls Out Electric Vehicle Rescue Truck For Stranded EV Motorists

When you run out of gas, it’s not the end of the world as you can walk to a nearby gas station or have someone bring fuel to you. In an electric vehicle, things are more complicated, but AAA is here to help.

At the New York Auto Show, the organization showcased a mobile EV charger that is essentially a Ford F-350 with a generator. The latter is mounted on sliders, which enable the generator to be pulled out and connected to a stranded electric vehicle.

From there, the generator is fired up and the electric vehicle is given enough juice to either get home or to a proper charger. The solution isn’t ideal, but neither is towing an ‘empty’ EV to the nearest charger.