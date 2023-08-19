AAA Study Claims Advanced Driver Assistance Features Will Save 250,000 Lives Over Next 30 Years

The dangers facing American drivers are currently at historically high levels, but advancing active safety technology could help avoid many tragedies. New data from AAA finds that advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) could save hundreds of thousands of lives over the coming 30 years.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety recently published the findings from a study examining the potential benefits of systems such as collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and more. It found that they could help prevent 37 million crashes between now and the year 2053.