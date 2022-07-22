AAA Study Finds Up To Half Of All Drivers Are Using Impairing Medications

While we accept as fact that some drivers on U.S. roads may taking medications, a new AAA Foundation study found that nearly half of U.S. drivers may be using potentially driver impairing (PDI) medications and, worse, that many of them have no idea that their medications can hamper their ability to drive safely. Nearly 50% of respondents in AAA's study of drivers aged 16 and up admitted using one or more drugs with potentially impairing effects (antihistamines, cough medicines, antidepressants, prescription pain medications, muscle relaxers, sleep aids — including barbiturates and benzodiazapines — or amphetamines) in the past 30 days. "The proportion of those choosing to drive is higher among those taking multiple medications," AAA's brief said. "More concerning, many who took these medications to combat depression, pain, or sleep issues were not warned by their healthcare provider regarding the possible dangerous impact on driving. Many potentially driver impairing (PDI) medications have potential effects that can be dangerous when mixed with driving, including dizziness, sleepiness, fainting, blurred vision, slowed movement, and attention problems," it said.



Read Article